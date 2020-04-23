DRDO Releases Result For Admin Cadre Recruitment Exam

DRDO will fill up a total of 224 vacancies through this recruitment.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the result of the first computer based test for Admin and Allied cadre recruitment. The DRDO result is available on the official website drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Result

A total of 224 vacancies will be filled by the DRDO in this recruitment. Under DRDO's admin and allied cadre are Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk, Assistant Halwai-cum-Cook, Vehicle operator, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman posts.

DRDO would select candidates on the basis of computer based test and trade/ skill/ physical fitness and capability test. The computer based test was held at 43 cities nationwide.

The provisional selection will be based on the merit obtained this exam depending upon the post/ category/ sub-category of the candidate.

The minimum qualifying marks in this exam is 40% for UR/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 35% for SC/ ST candidates.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be eligible to appear for the next exam which will assess the skills of the candidate and is qualifying in nature. It is also mandatory for shortlisted candidates to pass the prescribed Trade/ Skill/ Physical Fitness and Capability Tests as per the norms, wherever applicable, the job notice reads.

Meanwhile, DRDO is yet to announce the exam dates for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment. The application process for the recruitment was held in December 2019-January 2020. Until today, the DRDO has not announced the exam date for the first computer based test or the CBT. The first CBT will be a screening test for the second CBT and the scores obtained in the second CBT will be considered for the final selection to the post.

