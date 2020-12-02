DRDO Scientist Recruitment: Candidates Asked To Submit NET Score

DRDO Scientist recruitment: Candidates can submit NET score till December 14

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has asked candidates to submit the scores obtained in the National Eligibility Test (NET), the result of which was declared on Tuesday. DRDO had notified to recruit Scientists, in May 2020. One of the important criteria for the Scientist (Psychology) post is qualifying in the NET.

DRDO Recruitment Portal

The result of the UGC NET was announced on November 30. A total of 47,157 candidates have qualified in the exam. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DRDO has asked the candidates to submit the NET score within December 14.

"In view of the declaration of the UGC NET results of June-2020 examination on 30th November 2020, candidates who have applied against item no. 12 of advertisement No. 137 and appeared for the NET June 2020 examination in Psychology are required to upload their NET certificate/score on the website of RAC - rac.gov.in by 14th December 2020," it has notified.

Selection to Scientist (Psychology) post will be on the basis of NET score and personal interview.

For selection to posts in engineering disciplines, GATE score will be considered and an interview will be held.

Through this recruitment, the DRDO will select candidates to fill 167 vacancies.

DRDO notifies about its recruitment on the website drdo.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can register their name, email ID, and phone number on the DRDO website and receive job alerts.

