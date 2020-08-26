Pending Interviews Likely To Be Over By August 31: DRDO

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Pending interviews likely to be over by August 31

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has notified, "the pending interviews in the discipline of Electronics and Communication Engineering which were intially scheduled on 21-24 March, 2020 but were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown are currently taking place and are likely to be over by 31 August, 2020."

The interview is being held for selection of Scientists in DRDO, Department of Science and Technology, Aeronautical Development Agency and Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre.

In this recruitment, DRDO had debarred 6 candidates from applying against any DRDO vacancy as they had given incorrect GATE score in the application form.

For another recruitment, which is for selection of candidates as Multi-Tasking Staff, the DRDO is yet to fix the exam date." All candidates who have applied against DRDO Entry Test:2019-20/MTS advertisement, may please note that Tier-I (CBT) examination could not be conducted as per plan due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, this will be planned and tentative dates will be intimated in due course of time, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," it had notified.

Similarly, the skill test and physical fitness test of another recruitment is also pending.

Click here for more Jobs News