DRDO Scientist Recruitment Begins Today

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin the recruitment process for the Scientist post today. The application form will be available on the website of DRDO, 5 pm onwards. Graduate engineers and those with post graduation qualification in Science are eligible to apply for the post. The selection of candidates will be based on GATE and NET scores.

The last date for submission of application is July 10.

A total of 185 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates who are appearing or have appeared in the final year exam can also apply for this job. "A provision will be made for the candidates who have appeared in final year examination, to upload their degree/ provisional degree certificate online till 31 August 2020 (extendable, at the discretion of RAC, depending upon the situation prevailing at that time)," the job notice released by DRDO reads.

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates. Other candidates have to pay application fee of Rs 100.

