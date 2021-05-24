DRDO-Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

DRDO invites applications for apprenticeship at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur.

DRDO's Defence Laboratory Jodhpur has invited applications for apprenticeship. "Application for Apprenticeship are invited for one-year training with ITI pass out with stipend Rs.7000/-per month," the DRDO has notified. Application forms are available on the website of the DRDO. "Candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications along with desired documents/certificates in PDF format through e- mail with the subject indicating application for above mentioned Apprenticeship Category only to director@dl.drdo.in," the job notice adds.

Application Form

A total of 47 vacant positions will be filled in various trades like computer hardware and network maintenance, instrument mechanic, stenographer, computer operator and programming assistant, fitter, electrician and others.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no interview will be held and candidates will be selected on merit basis the DRDO has said. "Board constituted by the Director, Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur for the purpose will go through the applications, and shortlist the candidates," it has added.

Candidates who have passed in their respective courses in 2018, 2019 and 2020 only can apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2018 are not eligible. Candidates with post-graduation are not eligible to apply.

The duration of apprenticeship training will be 12 months.