Draft Policy Aims To Offer Skills In 'Blue Economy' In Technical Colleges Of Coastal States

Ministry of Earth Sciences has invited suggestions on Blue Economy draft policy

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has rolled out the draft of the Blue Economy policy inviting suggestions from stakeholders. The draft suggests offering Blue Economy related educational programs on various technical and managerial skills in universities and engineering or technical institutes of the coastal states.

"The draft blue economy policy document outlines the vision and strategy that can be adopted by the Government of India to utilize the plethora of oceanic resources available in the country. The policy document has been disseminated for pubic consultation on several outreach platforms including websites and social media handles of Ministry of Earth Sciences and its institutes. Stakeholders have been invited to submit inputs and ideas by February 27, 2021," an official statement said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry prepared the draft blue economy policy framework in line with the Government of India's Vision of New India by 2030. It highlighted blue economy as one of the ten core dimensions for national growth," it added.

Among the seven thematic areas, which the Ministry has recognised to emphasize in order to achieve holistic growth, is "Manufacturing, emerging industries, trade, technology, services, and skill development".

To catalyze the development of the Blue Economy, the draft report says, it aims to set up research and development hubs in the nine coastal states and promote use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other new technologies in marine sectors such as deep-sea mining, marine logistics and shipping.

The draft also envisages to give on-the-job industrial training at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for existing workforce and devise awareness programs to sensitize youth about Blue Economy jobs with state level chambers of commerce and industry.

"The policy document aims to enhance contribution of the blue economy to India's GDP, improve lives of coastal communities, preserve marine biodiversity, and maintain the national security of marine areas and resources," the statement added.

