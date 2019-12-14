Delhi Metro Announces More Than 1,400 Regular, Contractual Vacancies

DMRC Recruitment: Delhi Metro announces more than 1,400 vacancies

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has announced more than 1400 vacancies in various categories. The online application process will begin today and conclude on January 13, 2020. The selection process will consist of computer-based tests, skill test and psycho test wherever applicable, and medical examination. DMRC will notify details for selection process later.

Out of the total 1,493 posts advertised, 60 are regular executive category posts, 929 are executive category posts, 106 are executive posts on contract basis, and 398 are non-executive posts on contract basis. The posts include that of Assistant Manager in various departments, Assistant, Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Maintainer, Legal Assistant etc.

The eligibility criteria are different for different category posts and interested candidates can check post-wise eligibility criteria in the official advertisement here. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam, qualifying in which would make them educationally eligible for the posts but have not yet received their results, are also eligible for applying for the posts.

Depending on the post a candidate has applied for, the computer-based test (CBT) may have one or two papers.

Paper I will consist of multiple-choice objective type questions, and will be bilingual (Hindi/English). The questions will be based on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude (General English for Maintainer Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, and Fitter) and / knowledge of the discipline/trade. There will be a total of 120 questions, each carrying equal marks. Paper I will be of 1.5 hours' duration.

Paper II (Not for Maintainers post) will consist of objective type questions on General English to judge the knowledge of English language. There will be a total of 60 questions, each carrying equal marks. Paper II will be of 45 minutes' duration.

