DMRC Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Released For CBT Exam In April; Check Details

Share EMAIL PRINT DMRC Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Released For Am, JE Exam In April New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam which will be conducted for various posts in April 2018. The registration for the recruitment exam had started in January 2018. The last date for the submission of online application for recruitment notice No. DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 (For SC/ST Candidates) and recruitment notice no. DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018 was March 12, 2018. The exams have been scheduled from April 9 to April 20, 2018. The exam will be conducted in online mode.



Along with the admit cards, DMRC has also released the exam schedule for the advertised posts. For the posts of Assistant Manager (Finance, Corporate Communication, Legal, and Safety), Station Controller/ Train Operator, Maintainer - Electronic Mechanic, Stenographer, Account Assistant, and Office Assistant, the Computer Based Test will be conducted on April 20, 2018 in the second shift.



The Computer Based Test for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Fire Inspector, Librarian, Maintainer, Office Assistant, and Store Assistant, have been scheduled from April 9 to April 20, 2018 and will be conducted in three shifts. The detailed schedule is available on the DMRC website.



How to download DMRC Admit Card 2018?



Step one: Go to official DMRC website: www.delhimetrorail.com

Step two: Click on The Careers tab.

Step three: Click on the Download Admit Card.

Step four: Enter your user id and password.

Step five: Submit and download the admit card.



After downloading the admit card, candidates should check the details mentioned and verify the same.



