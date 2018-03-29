DMRC Recruitment 2018: Admit Card Released For CBT Exam In April; Check Details

Along with the admit cards, DMRC has also released the exam schedule for the advertised posts. For the posts of Assistant Manager (Finance, Corporate Communication, Legal, and Safety), Station Controller/ Train Operator, Maintainer - Electronic Mechanic, Stenographer, Account Assistant, and Office Assistant, the Computer Based Test will be conducted on April 20, 2018 in the second shift.
The Computer Based Test for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Fire Inspector, Librarian, Maintainer, Office Assistant, and Store Assistant, have been scheduled from April 9 to April 20, 2018 and will be conducted in three shifts. The detailed schedule is available on the DMRC website.
How to download DMRC Admit Card 2018?
Step one: Go to official DMRC website: www.delhimetrorail.com
Step two: Click on The Careers tab.
Step three: Click on the Download Admit Card.
Step four: Enter your user id and password.
Step five: Submit and download the admit card.
