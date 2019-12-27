Delhi Police Announces Over 600 Head Constable Vacancies

Delhi Police has announced more than 600 Head Constable vacancies

Delhi Police has announced has announced recruitment of 649 Head Constables (Assistant Wireless Operator/ Tele-Printer Operator). The online application process will begin tomorrow, on December 28.

Delhi Police will hold a computer-based examination for selection of candidates. The computer-based exam will be followed by a Physical Endurance and Management Test (PE & MT), Trade Test, and Test of Proficiency in Computer Operation.

Candidates would be notified of the date for computer-based exam at a later date.

In order to be eligible for this recruitment, an applicant must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board of education with Science and Mathematics as subjects at the time of filling up of application form. Alternatively, applicants with a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic-Cum-Operator Electronic Communication System are also eligible to apply.

The applicant must also have English word processing speed of 1000 key depressions in 15 minutes and should have basic knowledge of Computer Functions.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 27 years for General and EWS category candidates. SC and ST category candidates will be allowed a 5 years' relaxation in upper age limit and OBC category candidates will be allowed a 3 years' relaxation in upper age limit.

Click here for more Jobs News