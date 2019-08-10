Delhi High Court To Recruit On 45 Vacancies Through Judicial Service Exam 2019

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019 application ends on September 2

The online application process for Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2019 has begun. The last date to apply online and pay application fee is September 2, 2019. Through this exam, the Delhi High Court will be recruiting for 45 vacancies which include 43 existing vacancies and 2 anticipated vacancies. The selection process will be of two stages initially comprising an objective preliminary exam and a written main exam. Candidates shortlisted after the main examination will be called for viva-voce.

Any person practising as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961 is eligible to apply for the recruitment. The applicant must not be more than 32 years of age as on January 1, 2020. Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment advertisement for relaxation on upper age limit for reserved categories.

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online from the official Delhi High Court website, www.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for General category candidates and Rs. 200 for reserved categories, i.e., Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Disabilities candidates. The application fee could be paid via debit card/internet banking.

The Delhi Judicial Service Prelims exam 2019 will be held on September 22, 2019.

