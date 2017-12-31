Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2017 Official Notification Out

Official notification is out for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2017. The preliminary exam will be held on 6 May 2018 (Sunday). The exam will be followed by main written examination for selecting candidates to fill up 50 vacancies in Delhi Judicial Service. Online registration for the examination will begin on 31 January 2018. Candidates can submit their online application till 15 February 2018. Official update is available at the web portal delhihighcourt.nic.in.Official update has also been released for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam 2017 for 11 vacancies. The prelims will be held on 15 April 2018. Online registration will begin on 31 January 2018, as well. The preliminary exam will carry questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, English Language, Constitution of India, Evidence Act, Limitation Act,. Code of Civil Procedure, Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code, Contract Act, Partnership Act, Arbitration Law, Specific Relief Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Succession Law, Transfer of Property Act, Sale of Goods Act and Negotiable Instruments Act.'The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination for which they are admitted by this Court viz. Preliminary (Objective) Examination, Main (Descriptive) Examination and the Viva 'voce shall be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions,' reads the official update.