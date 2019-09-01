Delhi Government Offers Fellowship For Street Performance, Theatre Artists

Candidates can apply latest by September 15.

Delhi government will grant fellowship to 1000 city based street performance and theatre artists. Applications invited from individuals working in the field of acting, direction, script-writing, dance and music and other forms of street performance, it said in a notification.

To encourage, promote and mentor young talent, a street theatre / performing arts fellowship has been initiated by the Department of Art, Culture & Languages, Delhi government.

Candidates, between 18-40 years of age, interested for the fellowship should apply latest by September 15. Apply Online

The applicant should be a resident of Delhi and must have experience in the field of acting, direction, script-writing, dance and music and other forms of street performance.

The applicant must be a matriculate at least.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Selected candidates will receive fellowship of Rs 5000 per month for a period of one year.

The fellows will be divided into 100 groups consisting of 10 artists in each group. Each group will perform, at least 4 times a month, at various locations on themes of social issues.

The group leader will receive Rs 4000 per show.

