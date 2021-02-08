Delhi Forest Guard Exam From March 1, Admit Card Next Week

Delhi Forest Guard exam will be held from March 1 to March 7.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi government has notified that the exam for the post of Forest Guard will be held from March 1 to March 7. This will be a computer-based test.

Admit cards for the exam will be released on February 15. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the department.

Meanwhile, the department has already released the marks obtained by candidates in the Forest Ranger exam. The score card of the individual candidates will be available on the website till February 10.