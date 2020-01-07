Delhi DSSSB Recruitment Begins Today For 542 Posts

The DSSSB is the recruiting body of the Delhi government.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to 542 posts, which was notified on January 1. The Board has released 5 job notifications from January 1 till January 6. The said recruitment is for filling group B and group C posts. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions set by the Board can apply at the recruitment portal dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is February 6.

Vacancies have been announced in Delhi Jal Board, Department of Social Welfare, Delhi Transport Corporation, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College and Forensic Science Laboratory, etc.

The DSSSB is the recruiting body of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Board conducts written tests, professional tests and personal interview for recruitment to various posts.

The Board would also fill 710 teacher and guidance counselor posts in Delhi government schools. The application process for this recruitment will begin on January 14 and candidates can apply till February 13.

On January 21, the application process for the third recruitment notified by the Board would begin. Through this recruitment, DSSSB would select candidates for filling 256 group B and group C posts. The last date for submission of application is February 20. The selection process may constitute one tier or two tiers and may also involve a skill test depending on the post applied for. The Examination questions will be bilingual (Hindi and English) except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.

In the recent notification, vacancies have been announced in Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation Ltd., Department of Training & Technical Education and Directorate of Education.

Click here for more Jobs News