CV, Resume Or Bio-Data: Which Is Right?

Whether you are a fresh graduate or an experienced job seeker, it is important to know the difference between Bio-data, Curriculum Vitae (CV), or Resume. Someone seeking a job should know if they should have a CV or a resume. While bio-data is self-explanatory, job seekers often get confused between resume and CV and which one to use in their quest for a suitable job. In this article we will explain the difference between the three.

Bio-Data

A bio-data is the short form for biographical data in which you include your personal information like birth date, gender, religion, residence etc. other than education and experience (if any). Bio-data are preferred by companies when hiring for interns since bio-data does not necessarily require professional experience. First time job seekers can also use a bio-data. Experienced job seekers should also keep a bio-data ready since some companies seek bio-data instead of a CV or a resume from applicants and have their own questionnaires to determine a candidate's eligibility for the vacancy.

Resume

Resume is ideally one or two pages long. It is a straight-to-the-point document which can be tailored as per the requirement of a specific job. A resume should kept short, ideally one page, but can be extended up to two pages if there are enough relevant information which can add value to your job application. In a resume, only those aspects of work experience and skills are mentioned which are relevant to the job. A good resume will highlight a candidate's contributions and achievements at their previous/current workplace.

CV

A Curriculum Vitae or CV is an in-depth document which describes a candidate's career in detail. A CV has a comprehensive description of everything a candidate has done including all their achievements, publications, awards etc. A CV should be updated every time a candidate accomplishes something new. In some countries, CV is used only when applying for an academic or a research position. There is no specific rule about how long a CV should be. It can range from anywhere between 2 and 8 pages.

