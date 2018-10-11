CSPDCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For 670 Data Entry Operator Jobs

Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has advertised recruitment of 670 Data Entry Operators for Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL). The vacancies are distributed among CSPDCL Ambikapur, CSPDCL Bastar, CSPDCL Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg - Rajnandagaon, and CSPTCL. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed can apply for the recruitment online through CSPHCL official website. The last date to apply online is November 5, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Graduation Degree and should have Diploma in Data Entry Operator/Programming of one year and have 5,000 key depressions per hour in English and Hindi.

The lower age limit for the recruitment is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 years.

Note: Check the official advertisement for details on eligibility criteria and relaxation on upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through CSPDCL official website. The application link is available under the recruitment tab on the home page. Candidates are advised to check the advertisement link for each CSPDCL and then only begin the application process.

The application fee is Rs. 700 for general category and OBC category candidates. The application fee is Rs. 500 for Sc, ST category candidates.

Selection Process

The selection process involves two rounds - Written Test and Skill Test. The written test will be of 200 marks and will be of three hours duration. There will be total 200 questions and the question paper will be both in English and Hindi.

Click here for more Jobs News