CSIR UGC NET Registration Ends Tomorrow

CSIR UGC NET Registration Last Date Update

Tomorrow (October 17, 2018) is the last date of registration for CSIR UGC NET. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts National Eligibility Test (NET) for science subjects on behalf of UGC; for other subjects National Testing Agency (NTA) is the exam conducting body. 'There will be no further extension,' reads an official statement from the Council on the NET registration. CSIR UGC NET will be held on December 16 for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Click here to apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2018

The upper age limit for JRF aspirants is 28 years and there is no age limit for Lectureship.

CSIR UGC NET 2018: Know How To Apply

Candidates should ensure that the details entered in the application form must be same as their matriculation certificate. 'Married female candidates are required to send scanned copy of their marriage certificates along with any other documents as proof through e-mail to: examunit@csirhrdg.res.in as and when asked for by CSIR-HRDG,' says CSIR.

After the completion of registration process, CSIR will release the NET admit cards. The exam will be conducted at 27 test cities nationwide.

Click here for more Jobs News