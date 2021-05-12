Bihar Fire Services Exam Scheduled On June 6 Postponed

CSBC Bihar postpones exam scheduled on June 6

Bihar Fire Services recruitment exam which was scheduled to be held on June 6 has been postponed in view of the COVID situation, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has notified on its website. The new date of the exam will be notified later, the Board has said.

Through this exam a total of 2,380 vacancies in Fireman post will be filled.

The job was notified in February.

The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of a written exam and a physical efficiency test. The final meri list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the physical efficiency test.

The questions in the written exam will be of class 10 difficulty level. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and will be objective type based. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt the exam.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the board has also postponed the physical efficiency test (PET) for constable post which was scheduled on May 7. Candidates have been shortlisted for the physical efficiency test on the basis of the written exam held on January 3. The result of the written exam was declared on April 15.

Also, candidates who have been selected for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion have been asked to collect their appointment letter from the Board office. The candidates can collect the letters till May 25.

