CSBC Releases Admit Card For Bihar Police Driver Constable Post

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card For Driver Constable Post: Know How To Download
Go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in
Click on the admit card link
Enter registration number and date of birth
Submit the details
Download the admit card
The written test first which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who will secure 30% marks of the total marks in the written exam will then be called to appear in the physical fitness test. Physical fitness test will also be qualifying in nature. Those who qualify will then appear for driving test. Final merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in the driving test.
CommentsIn another development, as against 675 vacancies, only 223 candidates qualified for female constable post. The recruitment was conducted for selection of female constables belonging to Scheduled Tribe category. CSBC had notified 675 vacancies for female constables on July 25, 2015. The selection process was finally completed in 2018.
