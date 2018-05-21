CSBC Releases Admit Card For Bihar Police Driver Constable Post For 1669 driver constable vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the e-admit card.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT CSBC Releases Admit Card For Bihar Police Driver Constable Post New Delhi: For 1669 driver constable vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the e-admit card. The exam will be held on June 10, 2018 at 84 centres in Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur. The CSBC admit card will be available online and will not be sent to the candidates through any other mode. There are a total of 700 vacancies in the Bihar Police and 969 vacancies in Bihar Fire Service. The selection process will constitute three stages, the preliminary stage being a written test which will be qualifying in nature followed by a physical fitness test and the last stage will be a driving test.



CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card For Driver Constable Post: Know How To Download

Go to the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit card



The written test first which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who will secure 30% marks of the total marks in the written exam will then be called to appear in the physical fitness test. Physical fitness test will also be qualifying in nature. Those who qualify will then appear for driving test. Final merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in the driving test.



In another development, as against 675 vacancies, only 223 candidates qualified for female constable post. The recruitment was conducted for selection of female constables belonging to Scheduled Tribe category. CSBC had notified 675 vacancies for female constables on July 25, 2015. The selection process was finally completed in 2018.



Click here for more



For 1669 driver constable vacancies in Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Services, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the e-admit card. The exam will be held on June 10, 2018 at 84 centres in Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur. The CSBC admit card will be available online and will not be sent to the candidates through any other mode. There are a total of 700 vacancies in the Bihar Police and 969 vacancies in Bihar Fire Service. The selection process will constitute three stages, the preliminary stage being a written test which will be qualifying in nature followed by a physical fitness test and the last stage will be a driving test.CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card For Driver Constable Post: Know How To DownloadGo to the official website csbc.bih.nic.inClick on the admit card linkEnter registration number and date of birthSubmit the detailsDownload the admit cardThe written test first which will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who will secure 30% marks of the total marks in the written exam will then be called to appear in the physical fitness test. Physical fitness test will also be qualifying in nature. Those who qualify will then appear for driving test. Final merit list will be prepared according to the marks obtained by candidates in the driving test. In another development, as against 675 vacancies, only 223 candidates qualified for female constable post. The recruitment was conducted for selection of female constables belonging to Scheduled Tribe category. CSBC had notified 675 vacancies for female constables on July 25, 2015. The selection process was finally completed in 2018.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter