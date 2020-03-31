COVID-19 Lockdown: No extension for central government employees to retire on March 31

Central Government employees set to retire on March 31 will not get an extension. Irrespective of whether they are working from home or working from office, the central Government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020 shall retire from Central Government service on March 31, 2020, the Ministry of Personnel said in a statement.

The clarification from the ministry came In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of country-wide lockdown declared by the Government consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 called for a complete lockdown of the entire nation for the next 21 days in an effort to contain the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Prime Minister announced that from March 24 midnight tonight onwards, the entire country shall go under complete lockdown, a total ban is being imposed on people, from stepping out of their homes for a period of 21 days.

He said this decision was taken from the experiences of health sector experts and experiences of other countries and that 21 days is essential to break the chain of infection.

"In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of country-wide lockdown declared by the Government consequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is clarified that the central Government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on 31st March, 2020 in terms of Fundamental Rule 56 and due to retire, shall retire from Central Government service on 31st March, 2020, irrespective of whether they are working from home or working from office," the statement from the ministry said.

