Centre Announces More Post-Retirement Benefits For Supreme Court Judges

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification for further amendments to the Supreme Court Judges Rules, 1959 (Rules), stating that a retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement.

According to the amended Supreme Court Judges Rules, 1959, for rule 3B, the following rule shall be substituted, namely:- "3B. Post retiral benefits. (1) The following staff shall be deployed with a retired Chief Justice during his lifetime from the establishment of the Supreme Court or a High Court with full pay and allowances admissible to regular employees of the Supreme Court -

(a) domestic help (equivalent to the level of Junior Court Attendant);

(b) chauffeur (equivalent to the level of Chauffer in the Supreme Court); and

(c) secretarial assistant (equivalent to the level of the Branch Officer in the Supreme Court).

Notification issued on Friday stated that in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and clauses (c) and (f) of sub-section (2) of section 24 of the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 (41 of 1958), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Supreme Court Judges Rules, 1959, namely:-

-- These rules may be called the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

(2) They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

A retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a security cover round-the-clock at a residence, in addition, to round-the-clock personal security guard for a period of five years from the date of retirement.

A retired Judge shall be entitled to a security cover round-the-clock at the residence, in addition, to round-the-clock personal security guard for a period of three years from the date of retirement.

Notwithstanding anything in sub-rules (2) and (3), if a retired Chief Justice or a retired Judge is already provided with higher grade security on the basis of threat perception, the higher grade security already provided shall continue.

