Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Postponed

The exam was earlier preponed from April 12 to April 11.

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or TET scheduled to be held on April 11 has been postponed due to nationwide lockdown in view of COVID-19 outbreak. New date for the teacher recruitment exam will be announced later.

Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has tweeted about the postponement. "The teacher eligibility test scheduled on April 11 has been postponed because of the lockdown that is now in effect," translates the tweet of the Minister which is originally in Kannada language.

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test or KARTET, like all other teacher eligibility tests held in the country, will be held for two papers - Paper I for primary classes and Paper II for lower primary classes.

Exam for paper I will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12 noon. Paper II will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

The exam will be objective in nature. Both papers will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each. The questions will cover topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, language, Mathematics, Environmental Science, and Social Studies.

The exam will be conducted by The Office of the Commissioner for Public Examination, Karnataka. It was notified in February.

The exam was earlier preponed from April 12 to April 11 and the admit cards were supposed to be released on April 1.

Click here for more Jobs News