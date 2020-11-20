'Fake Notice': Container Corporation Of India Warns Job Aspirants

CONCOR warns candidates about fake job notice.

The job notice in the name of CONCOR which is being circulated on social media is fake, the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Indian Railways, has said.

Candidates said they have received messages about a recruitment drive in the CONCOR.

"It has come to notice of Container Corporation of India Ltd. that unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/public through fake website/social media messages in the name of securing jobs in the Container Corporation of India Ltd," it has said through an official notification on its website.

"This is to inform the General Public that the recruitment process of CONCOR is conducted only through open recruitment by publication of vacancies in News Papers and Employment News. All the notifications are posted on CONCOR Official website https://concorindia.co.in," it has mentioned in the notice.

Government job advertisements are released on the official website of the offices and departments. Recruitment notifications are also released by the Employment Newspaper in its weekly edition.

