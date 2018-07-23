Civil Services Exam 2018: DAF Submission Begins For Main Exam At Upsc.gov.in

UPSC has begun the online application for Civil Services Main Examination 2018. DAF or Detailed Application Form could be filled by eligible candidates on the official website from July 23 to August 6, 2018. The main examination for Civil Service Prelims qualified candidates will be held from September 28, 2018.

The qualified candidate seeking admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination must apply online through the Commission's website (www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and uploading the scanned copies of the required document within the prescribed time limit so that DAF is submitted by the applicant on time. However, the OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates will be required to fill the OBC Annexure along with the Detailed Application Form, on line.

While filling DAF, candidates should make sure to select correct exam centre, optional subject, Indian language paper and medium of examination as mentioned in their online CS application form. Candidate will also be required to provide details of any of their photo id proof at the time of filling the Detailed Application Form.

The application fee is Rs. 200 except for Female, SC, ST and PwBD candidates who are exempted from paying application fee. Candidates paying application fee by cash mode will have to pay the fee by August 5, 2018 while the last date to pay application fee in online mode through Debit/Credit card or internet banking is August 6, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News