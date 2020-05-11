CIPET To Recruit For Technical, Non-Technical Posts

CIPET: A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has invited applications for recruitment to various technical and non-technical posts. A total of 57 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in Senior Officer, Officer, Technical Officer, Assistant Officer, Assistant Technical Officer, Administrative Assistant and Technical Assistant posts.

Job Notification

The last date for submission of application is May 29.

"Applications strictly in the prescribed format along with necessary enclosures should be sent by Registered/ Speed Post to "The Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032" latest by 29th May, 2020 or thirty days from the date of publication in the Employment News, whichever is earlier," the job notice reads.

Candidate should mention "Advt. No. with date" and "Name of the post applied for", on top of the envelope in which they are sending the application form.

"Candidates are required to possess a valid Email ID, which is to be entered in the application form so that intimation regarding call letters for Written Test with Skill/Practical Test and/or Interview, as applicable, may be sent through email," the notice adds.

Candidates should follow official website, cipet.gov.in, for updates regarding the jobs.

