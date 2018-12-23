Central Institute Of Psychiatry, Ranchi: Jobs Announced For 10th Pass Candidates

CIP Ranchi Recruitment 2018 For 93 MTS Posts

Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) Ranchi has invited applications from class 10 pass candidates for recruitment as multi-tasking staff. A total of 93 vacancies will be filled through written exam, physical test and skill test. The last date for submission of job applications is January 19. Candidates have to submit their application in the prescribed format available in the official website cipranchi.nic.in. Candidates should enclose self-attested copies of documents supporting educational/ professional qualification, experience, registration, caste, etc. along with the application form.

Applicants should be within 18-25 years of age.

the written test will consist of 100 questions and candidates will be allowed 1 hour and 30 minutes to attempt the paper. Merit list will be finalised on the basis of the scores obtained by candidates in the written exam.

Physical test and skill test will be qualifying in nature. The results of these two tests will be declared on the same day.

Other Vacancies

Carpenter: 3 posts

Cook: 1 post

Staff Car Driver: 2 posts

Weaver: 2 posts

