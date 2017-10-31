Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission: Online Application For State Engineering Services 2017 To Begin From November 2 Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the notice for State Engineering Services Examination 2017. The online application process for the same would begin on November 2, 2017 from 12 pm onwards.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the notice for State Engineering Services Examination 2017. The online application process for the same would begin on November 2, 2017 from 12 pm onwards. There are a total of 26 vacancies for civil, mechanical, and electrical streams. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be followed by an interview. The written examination will comprise of two papers - general knowledge and Engineering (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical). Selected candidates would first be appointed on probation basis for two years.



Important Dates



Online application begins: November 2, 2017

Online application ends: December 1, 2017

Correction in online application: December 4, 2017 (12:00 pm) to December 10, 2017 (11:59 pm)



Eligibility Criteria



The candidate must have a B.Tech./BE degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical from a recognized institute in India.



Candidate must not be younger than 21 and older than 30 years as on January 1, 2017. The upper age limit for Chhattisgarh resident candidates, however, is 40 years.



Application Process



The online application link will be available on the official website from November 2, 2017 (12:00 pm). Candidates would first need to register online. After successful registration, they would receive a login id and password on their registered email id and phone number. Using the login id and password, they will have to login to their account and complete the application process.



The application fee for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, and PH candidates who are also residents of Chhattisgarh is Rs. 300. The application fee for rest other candidates is Rs. 400.



Click here for more





