Central Ground Water Board Announces Young Professional & Consultant Recruitment

Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, has announced hiring Young Professionals & Consultants. "With a view to supplement professional manpower for achieving the targets for National Aquifer Mapping and Management Programme (NAQUIM) programme, CGWB proposes to hire consultants and young professionals to support its officers," the Board has said.

Job Notification

"In this regard, applications are invited from willing and eligible individuals (including retired govt servants, wherever eligible) for hiring on purely temporary basis for the following positions on fixed remuneration basis for a period of three years from the date of hiring which may be extended or curtailed as per the functional need," the notice released by the Board reads.

Consultants need to have 10 years working experience in the field of groundwater/ hydrogeology along with the required educational qualification.

Candidates with Masters degree (MSc/ MS/ MTech/ MSc Tech or equivalent) in Geology/ Applied Geology/ Earth Science/ GeoScience/ Hydrogeology are eligible to for Young Professional post.

The upper age limit for Young Professionals is 30 years as on January 1, 2020 and for Consultant post it is 65 years as on January 1, 2020.

Candidates appointed as Young Professionals will receive around Rs. 45,000 depending upon educational qualification and experience as per the recommendation of the evaluation committee, as per the job notice.

