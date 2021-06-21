Chhattisgarh State Service Main Exam Date Announced

CGPSC state service main exam will be held in July.

The Chhattisgarh state service main exam will be held on July 26, 27, 28 and 29, the state public service commission, CGPSC, has notified. The admit card of the exam will be released on July 15, it has said.

A total of 2,763 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam.

The main exam will have seven papers which will carry 1400 marks in total and an interview test which will carry 150 marks.

Candidates have been selected for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam which was held on February 14. The result was declared on March 14. A total of 175 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

Meanwhile, the interview schedule of the Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service exam is awaited. The written exam has been declared and a total of 266 candidates have qualified in the exam and have been shortlisted for interview. Through this exam and the interview, the Commission will select and recommend candidates for recruitment to a total of 89 vacant positions.

Click here for more Jobs News