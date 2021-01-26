Chhattisgarh State Service Main Exam 2019 Schedule Out

CGPSC state service main exam will be held in March.

The State Service main exam 2019 will be held from March 15 to 18 in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts, the Chhattisgarh state public service commission (CGPSC) has notified. On each day the exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for this exam have to fill and submit the detailed application form which will be available from January 27. The option to submit the detailed application form will be open till February 5. The forms will be released on the official website of the Commission.

Meanwhile, the application process of the State Service exam 2020 has been over recently. The preliminary exam will be held on February 14. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam which will be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2021. "The preliminary exam will comprise two compulsory papers: general studies and aptitude test. Both the question papers will have objective type multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking for wrong answer. For each wrong answer, one-third of the total marks assigned to that question will be deducted" the CGPSC has said. The main exam will have seven papers which will carry 1400 marks in total and an interview test which will carry 150 marks.

The Commission has notified that a total of 158 vacancies will be filled through State Service exam 2020.

