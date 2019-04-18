4,128 Qualify For Chhattisgarh Civil Services Main Exam

CGPSC Civil Services Result Update: Check Prelims Result

A total of 4,128 candidates have been shortlisted for the Chhattisgarh State Civil Services main exam. The preliminary exam result was declared on April 17. The exam was held in February and candidates who had registered for the exam in January appeared for it. The exam is being held for selecting candidates against 273 vacancies available in 17 services in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Result List

Candidates who have qualified for the main exam shall have to apply again. Much akin to the "detailed application form" fill up process in UPSC civil service exam, the official notification for the Chhattisgarh civil service main exam will be notified by the State Public Service Commission.

Candidates are suggested to monitor the official website of the Commission for timely update regarding the main exam.

Meanwhile the Commission will begin online application process for Lecturer post under Health and Family Welfare Department. Online application portal is open for Librarian and Sports Officer recruitment under Higher Education department.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.