Chhattisgarh State Services Exam 2019 Notification Released

CGPSC has released Chhattisgarh State Services Exam 2019 notification

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the recruitment advertisement for State Service Exam 2019. There are 199 vacancies available. The application process for Chhattisgarh State Services will begin at noon on December 6 and conclude on January 4, 2020. The selection process will be two tier - Preliminary exam, and Main exam and interview.

Candidates who apply for the recruitment exam will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from January 7 to January 13, 2020.

An applicant must have a graduation degree in any subject from a recognized university in India. Applicants are advised to go through the recruitment advertisement for details on eligibility criteria including the age limit. The age of a candidate will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

The application link will be available on the official website for CGPSC, 'psc.cg.gov.in'. Candidates in the SC, ST, and OBC (NCL) category from Chhattisgarh will have to pay Rs. 300 as application fee. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs. 400.

The Chhattisgarh State Services Preliminary exam will be conducted on February 9, 2020. The preliminary exam will be conducted for two papers. Each paper will be of two hours duration and will be objective in nature. Paper I will be General Knowledge, and paper II will be Aptitude Test. Each paper will have 100 questions carrying total 200 marks.

Candidates appearing in the prelim exam will have to score minimum qualifying marks in both the papers. However, candidates will be selected for main examination based on marks scored in Paper I.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.