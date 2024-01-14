Central University Of Kerala Hiring Vice-Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

CU Kerala Vice-Chancellor Appointment: Applicants must not exceed 65 years of age.

The Ministry of Education has issued a notification for the appointment of a vice-chancellor at the Central University of Kerala, Kasargod. The selection will be made from a list of recommended candidates under the Central Universities Act, 2009.

Applicants must not exceed 65 years of age. The monthly salary for the role is fixed at Rs 2,10,000, along with a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other standard allowances.



The detailed advertisement and application format can be accessed on the websites of the ministry and the university. Interested individuals must submit their applications in the prescribed format by registered/speed post to the Director (CU-III), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No.426, 'C' Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001, within 30 days from the publication date of the advertisement.

On the academic front, the university has currently invited applications for various postgraduate programmes. The deadline for application submission is January 24, 2024.

Established in October 2009, the university, located at Thejaswini Hills in Periye, Kasaragod, covers 310 acres of land allotted by the Government of Kerala in 2012.



Check the official notification here

It commenced with 17 students in two postgraduate programs and currently offers 27 postgraduate and 22 research programmes, catering to around 2,500 students. The permanent campus, with a built-up area of 6,58,400 Sq Ft, boasts additional departments in Thiruvalla and Trivandrum offering specialised programmes.