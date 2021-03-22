CBSE Declares Assistant Secretary, IT Analyst Exam Results

CBSE declares final result of the recruitment exam held in January.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the final result of the Assistant Secretary and IT Analyst recruitment exam and interview. The list of candidates who have been selected for the post is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Recruitment Exam Result

"The Board will shortly upload the computer-based tests and interview marks on the website. The candidates may login on CBSE website to check their score," the CBSE has said. "The Board will also shortly upload the list of candidates who were not found eligible for interview in terms of respective recruitment rules and advertisement, along with the reasons," the CBSE has added.

The Board had announced a total of 357 vacancies in Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant posts in November 2019.

The computer-based tests were held on January 28, 30 and 31, 2020. The interview was held from February 23 to March 3.

Meanwhile, the CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams from May 4. The board exams had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

