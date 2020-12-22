No Online Exams: Ramesh Pokhriyal At EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar

While addressing the teachers in a live session today, the Education Minister announced that the upcoming CBSE board exams will be conducted in an offline mode. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said this while attending to the queries and suggestions of teachers across the country.

Considering the difficulties students are facing while availing online classes in remote areas, it will be difficult for the students to take online exams, the minister said. "Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, the upcoming 2021 exams cannot be held online," Mr Pokhriyal added.

The Minister has asked teachers to join the webinar and share their concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The live interaction of the teachers and Mr Pokhriyal was broadcast live at the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

|| Read More: #EducationMinisterGoesLive: Mr Pokhriyal’s Live Interaction With Teachers ||

Mr Nishank also informed that the upcoming 2021 CBSE Class 10 board exams and CBSE Class 12 board exams will not be held till February 2021. A decision regarding the CBSE 2021 exam dates will be taken by the government later, he added.

In his last webinar with students and parents, on December 10, Mr Pokhriyal answered questions about NEET 2021, JEE 2021 and board exams 2021. He announced that JEE 2021 will be held in four sessions during the year. Regarding 2021 board exams, Mr Nishank said that if students cannot visit their schools to do lab work, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.