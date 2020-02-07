CBI Announces Maiden Internship Scheme For Graduates, Research Students

CBI has announced internship scheme for graduates, post graduates and research students

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an internship scheme starting this year onward. The CBI Internship scheme is meant for graduate, post graduate, or research students enrolled in a reputed university/institute in India. Students specializing in Law, Cyber, Data Analysis, Criminology, Management, Economics, Commerce and Forensic Science including Digital Forensics and associated subjects will be preferred for selection as interns.

"These "interns" shall be attached within the CBI and would be expected to supplement the process of analysis within the Agency through desirable empirical collection and collation of in-house data and other information," says the official CBI notice.

CBI will select total 30 interns who will be engaged for different CBI branches at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

Interested candidates can send in their applications in original with their detailed bio-data along with a 300 words write-up on why the applicant wants to join CBI as an intern in their chosen area of interest. The applications should be sent to the Superintendent of Police (Training), CBI Academy, Hapur Road, Kamla Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh - 201002 on or before February 21 through Speed Post.

CBI Internship Scheme: Application Proforma Link

In case the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies in one particular city, then CBI will hold interviews in the four metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata. The final selection list of interns will be published on the official websites of CBI and CBI academy.

