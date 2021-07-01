PM Modi Greets Chartered Accountants On CA Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Chartered Accountants on Chartered Accountants' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Chartered Accountants on Chartered Accountants' Day and said the community has a vital role in India's progress.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also extended greetings to chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day.

In his greetings to chartered accountants, Shah said their expertise plays a vital role in nation-building.

"On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country''s economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion," he said in a tweet.

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.

