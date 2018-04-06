BSNL JAO Result 2018 Declared: Check Now

'A Circle wise merit list shall be prepared by BSNL on the basis of score/marks obtained by the registered candidates & available vacancies thereof in the respective Circles. The cutoff of the merit list for appointment will be decided by the company,' reads the official notification.
State owned telecom company BSNL had invited application from open market for the recruitment for the post of "Direct Junior Accounts Officers (JAO)" in through online competitive examinations in September 2017. BSNL had announced a total 996 vacancies for this recruitment.
