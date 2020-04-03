BSF Constable Tradesmen Exam Final Result Out

BSF had notified the recruitment on January 31, 2019.

The final result of the Border Security Force (BSF) Constable (tradesman) exam is being declared in phases. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website of BSF.

BSF Tradesmen Result

Exam was held for selecting candidates. "Candidates have been selected in merit and declared provisionally successful for appointment to various trades in the post of Constable," said the BSF in an official notification.

"The appointment will be subject to further satisfactory verification of caste certificate and character/ antecedents from concerned authorities," the notice also reads.

Also, the Constable (GD) exam for recruitment to BSF and CISF in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmit and Ladakh divisions has been postponed. the exam was scheduled to be held on April 12.

“The rescheduled date of written exam along with venue will be published on BSF official website in the due course of time for the information of all candidates. Candidates are therefore advised to visit BSF official website regularly for any update in this regard,” reads the exam notice released by BSF.



