Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Announces 778 Vacancies In General Reserve Engineer Force

The detailed advertisement will be available on the website of BRO, www.bro.gov.in.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has announced recruitment to General Reserve Engineer Force and the recruitment will be done for 778 male candidates. The recruitment will be done to DVRMT (OG) (388 posts), Electrician (101 posts), Vehicle Mechanic (92 posts) and Multi Skilled Worker (Cook) (197 posts).

A job notification published on latest Employment News said DA, HRA, Transport Allowance and other allowances are payable as per Government of India rules in force.

The candidates willing to apply for above post are advised to refer to the detailed advertisement regarding eligibility criteria etc.

Last date of receipt of application will also be available on website, www.bro.gov.in.

Formed on May 7, 1960, the BRO maintains road networks in the country, helps in meeting the strategic needs of the armed forces and plays an important role in socio economic development through its large scale contribution to infrastructure development.

