BPSSC SI Main Exam Result 2018 Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; PET In September

BPSSC SI Main Exam Result 2018 Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the result for the Main exam conducted for recruitment of Sub Inspectors. The commission had conducted the preliminary examination for recruitment on 1717 SI vacancies on March 11 and April 15. The commission, then, conducted the min exam for 29,359 candidates who were deemed qualified in the prelims exam. The commission conducted the main exam on July 22, 2018 and has now released the result for the same.

BPSSC SI Main Exam Result 2081: How to check?

Step one: go to official BPSSC website: www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the SI Main exam result link on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Advertisement

Step four: Check your roll number in the pdf.

The main exam consisted of two papers - Hindi and General Studies. Based on the performance in the Main examination, 10,161 candidate have been selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The tentative date for PET will be in September

Candidates would be notified about the admit card and dates for the PET through email and SMS.

Click here for more Jobs News