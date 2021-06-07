1,454 Qualify For Bihar Administrative Service And Other Services

BPSC 64th combined competitive exam result has been declared.

The final result of the 64th combined competitive exam for Bihar administrative service, police service and other services has been declared. A total of 1454 candidates have been recommended by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the appointment.

BPSC Result

Candidates have been selected on the basis of a written exam and interview. Candidates were shortlisted for the written exam on the basis of a preliminary exam.

A total of 3799 candidates had appeared for the interview.

The cut off marks for general category male and female candidates are 535 and 513, respectively.

The cut off marks for the female candidates belonging to SC, ST, EBC and BC categories are 473, 513, 495 and 511, respectively.

The cut off marks for the male candidates belonging to SC, ST, EBC and BC categories are 490, 514, 516, and 535, respectively.

The mark sheet of the candidates will be released by the Commission soon.

The 66th Bihar combined competitive exam was held in December. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm at 888 exam centres. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

Click here for more Jobs News