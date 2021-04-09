Bihar Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment Announced, 138 Posts To Be Filled

BPSC has notified Assistant Audit Officer recruitment.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for filling 138 Assistant Audit Officer posts. Application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission April 17 onwards. The last date to fill and submit the forms is May 15.

Job Notification

Candidates must be a graduate in Commerce, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics.

Candidates with MBA (Finance), CA, ICWA, or CS qualifications can also apply for this post.

The age of the candidates should be between 21-37 years as on August 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government rules, the Commission has said.

Candidates will be selected as per their performance in the preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

The preliminary exam will be of 2 hours and will have objective type multiple choice questions.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

The main exam will comprise two papers of general knowledge each carrying a total of 300 marks and a general Hindi paper carrying 100 marks. This exam would also have a paper of the optional subject chosen by the candidates which will be of 300 marks.

The interview will carry a total of 120 marks.

