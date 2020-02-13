BPSC Announces Final Result For Assistant Recruitment Exam

BPSC Assistant exam final result has been released on the official website

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the Assistant recruitment. The main exam for Assistant recruitment was held on June 15, 2019 but was cancelled. The Commission had held re-examination (main exam) for Assistant recruitment on February 1. Only those candidates who had appeared in the Hindi paper of main examination on June 15 last year were eligible to appear for the re-examination.

Of the candidates who have qualified, Gyanta Kumari has secured rank 1, Satya Rai has secured rank 2, and Anushil Kumar has secured rank 3.

Check BPSC Assistant Exam Final Result Here

Total 577 candidates appeared in the re-examination. Out of the 577 candidates one could not secure the minimum required marks in General Hindi paper. Another 11 candidates failed to secure minimum eligibility points as notified by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and hence were not considered while preparing the final merit list either.

The Commission has released list of 51 candidates who have been selected finally for the post of Assistant.

Candidates can check their qualification status from the Commission's official website. The list has been prepared category-wise.

The Commission had announced Assistant recruitment in October 2018. The selection process involved a preliminary examination and a main examination. Of the 51 vacancies announced by the Commission, 17 were reserved for women.

