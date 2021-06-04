Bihar Assistant Engineer (Civil) Interview For Remaining Candidates From June 25

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) interview will resume from June 25

The Bihar Assistant Engineer (Civil) interview which was postponed for few candidates will be held from June 25 to June 28, the state public service commission, BPSC, has said. The interview was earlier scheduled from February 22 to April 19. However, the interview of few candidates could not be held within the schedule as they were affected by coronavirus during the schedule. The Commission has released the details of 75 candidates and the schedule of other candidates will be released later it has said.

The interview details are available on the website of the Commission.

Interview Details

The admit cards of these candidates will be available on the website of the Commission a week before the commencement of the interview.

Candidates who were found to be COVID-19 positive earlier are required to carry a negative report, the Commission has said.

A total of 1,136 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the main exam.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Commission had postponed many exams.

The Bihar 66th Combined Competitive main examination which was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 8 has been postponed. A total of 8,997 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam.

Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam registration deadline has been extended till June 14. A total of 3,995 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of the preliminary exam held on February 7.

