Bihar Assistant Prosecution Officer Main Exam Registration Begins On May 12

BPSC APO main exam registration begins next week.

The Assistant Prosecution Officer main exam registration begins on May 12, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified. A total of 3,995 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam which was held on February 7.

The registration for the main exam will be done online on the official website of the Commission till June 6. The hard copy of the application form should reach the Commission's office by June 11.

BPSC will select candidates to fill 533 vacancies in the Assistant Prosecution Officer post through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The recruitment was announced in February 2020.

The preliminary exam was held at 71 exam centres and a total of 19,201 candidates had appeared for it.

The main exam will have 7 papers. Candidates who qualify the main exam will appear for the interview, which will be of 100 marks.

The Commission has also said that its office will remain closed from May 5 to May 15 in view of the COVID safety guidelines released by the central government.

Meanwhile, the registration for Assistant Audit Officer recruitment is open. The last date for submission of application form is May 15.

