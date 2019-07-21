Job Opportunities At Bharat Petroleum, Kochi Refinery

BPCL Recruitment 2019 For 18 Chemist Trainee, General Workman Posts

Recruitment to Chemist Trainee and General Workman Trainee posts has been announced by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited for its Kochi Refinery. A total of 18 posts have been announced by the leading Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise. "Although the posts notified are for Kochi Refinery, the Corporation reserves the right to offer initial posting/subsequent transfer post appointment to any other location of BPCL, based on the business requirement from time to time," reads the job notice released. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on July 22.

Official Job Notification

Candidates with Master's degree in Chemistry preferably in Analytical Chemistry are eligible for the Chemist Trainee post. Those with Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology OR Petrochemical Engineering/ Technology are eligible for the Workman Traineeship. Applicants must have atleast 60% in the qualifying exam. "First Class with 60% marks in Post-Graduation/Engineering Diploma is relaxed to 50% marks for SC/PwBD candidates, wherever reservation is applicable. The date of reckoning of the experience criteria is 01.07.2019," the job notice adds.

"Candidates possessing higher qualification than Diploma in Engineering level qualification such as AMIE / B.E. / B.Tech. or similar/equivalent/other higher qualification, are not eligible to apply for General Workman-B (Trainee)-Petrochemical position.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and medical examination. The written test will be held at Kochi in the third or fourth week of August.

There is no application fee for this recruitment.

Candidates domiciled in the state of Kerala will be preferred for the job.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.