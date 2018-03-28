Bombay High Court Releases Jobs Notification For 8,921 Vacancies; Check Details Here Out of the total 8921 vacancies, Bombay High Court will recruit 1013 Stenographers, 4738 Junior Clerks and 3170 Peons or Hamals.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT An online application link has been activated on the official website of Bombay High Court New Delhi: Bombay High Court's recruitment division has invited online applications from eligible candidates for preparing Select List/Wait List of the candidates for the post of Stenographer, Junior Clerk and Peon/Hamal on the establishment of the District Court. Bombay High Court has notified a total of 8921 vacancies. According to the Bombay High Court, 1% of the posts are reserved for persons with disability, that is to say, 1% for those whose one leg is affected, as per a High Court Notification.



An online application link has been activated on the official website of Bombay High Court at http://bombayhighcourt.nic.in.



The registration for this recruitment has already started and the registration process will go on till April 10.



The notification said the link of detailed advertisement will be disabled at 5.30 p.m. on April 10 and a list of shortlisted eligible candidates will be published on website on April 16.



Screening test will be conducted on May 6 and the results of this test will be published on May 10.



The applications shall be submitted online only by 10.04.2018. The applications will not be received by post/hand delivery or courier. Candidates should not send any testimonials, documents, certificates to the recruiting officers and should not handover such documents to any officials of the Court till they are asked for.



Before starting filling in online application, a candidate must have his /her latest passport size photograph and signature duly scanned in separate files in the .jpg/.jpeg format in such a manner that each file size should not exceed 40KB each and shall attach the same at the appropriate places shown in the online application form.



To avoid last minute rush, the candidates are advised to submit the applications well in advance. The website would accept the applications round the clock i.e. for 24 hours till 5.30 p.m. on 10.04.2018, when the link would be disabled.



