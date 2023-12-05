Bombay High Court Invites Applications For 4,629 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: The application process began today and will close on December 18.

The Bombay High Court has invited applications to fill 4,629 vacant positions across several district courts in Maharashtra. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,795 positions for junior clerks, 1,266 positions for peons, and 568 positions for stenographers. The application process began today and will close on December 18. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Educational qualifications:

The eligibility criteria for the junior clerk positions include holding a graduation degree from a recognised institute, proficiency in the regional language, and successful completion of the Government Commercial Certificate Examination. Additionally, candidates must possess a government certificate in Computer Typing Basic Course (GCC-TBC or ITI) with a minimum typing speed of 40 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Marathi. It is also required to be familiar with Microsoft Word and Office.

For peon positions, applicants must be Class 7 pass and physically fit.



Aspiring stenographers should have a graduation degree with proficiency in the regional language, having passed the Government Commercial Certificate Examination. They are required to have skills in English typing (30 words per minute), Marathi shorthand (40 words per minute), and English typing (30 words per minute). Knowledge of MS Office and Word is also a prerequisite.

Age limit:

The age limit for candidates is 18 to 38 years.



Application fees:



General category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, while SC/ST/OBC category candidates need to pay Rs 900.

Salary details:

Stenographer (Grade-3): Rs 38,600 to Rs 1,22,800

Junior clerk: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Peon: Rs 15,000 to Rs 47,600

Selection process:

The selection process comprises seven stages - objective typing test/screening test, English shorthand test, Marathi shorthand test, Marathi typing test, English typing test, cleaning activeness test, and interview.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Locate the recruitment or career section.

Click on "Apply Online" to start the application process.

Fill out the application form with the required information.

Submit the application fee corresponding to your category using the available online payment options.

Verify and retain a valid transaction ID for future reference.

Before commencing the application process, it is advised that applicants thoroughly review the official notification.