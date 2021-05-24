Bombay High Court Invites Applications To Recruit Technical Staff On Contract

Bombay High Court recruitment 2021: Registration deadline is May 21.

Bombay High Court has invited applications to fill 17 Posts of Senior System Officers and 23 Posts of System Officers at the District and Taluka Courts in Maharashtra on contract basis. The contract will be for 12 months. "The appointment may be extended for further period of twelve months depending on the performance of the candidate and requirement of the High Court," it has said.

The last date to apply for this job is May 27.

Apply Online

Candidates with B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Science or Engineering or Information Technology or Electronic Engineering or MCA or equivalent qualification from recognized University having Network Certifications and additional certifications like MCSE (Micro Soft Certified Systems Engineer) / RHCE (Red Hat Certified Engineer) or equivalent qualification and RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux).

Senior System Officers need to have 5 years of work experience and System Officer should have one year work experience.

"The Selected candidates will be paid a fixed /consolidated fee and will not be entitled to any other Pay or Allowance. It is a full time assignment and the candidates will not be allowed to take up any other assignment during the period of the contract," it has been mentioned in the job notice.

Senior System Officers will receive Rs 46,000 per month and System Officer will receive Rs 40,000 per month.

